Inmates attack four officers at IL correctional facility, officers injured

An Illinois correctional facility is on lock down after inmates attacked four correctional officers.



According to Thomas Shaer, IDOC PIO, at 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning at the Pickneyville Correctional Center, inmates were in line coming from the dietary area. One inmate became unruly and an officer asked him to step out of the line to handcuff him.



At that time another inmate hit the officer. Two other officers came to assist and then a third inmate hit another officer.

A fourth officer assisted, and the first inmate involved stepped out of line and hit an officer.



Officers then used pepper spray and the three inmates were placed into segregation.



The officers were checked out at the jail for injuries.

Three officers were driven to the hospital. One officer received a broken nose and another officer had a black eye with one stitch above his eye.



"This is a rare occasion and this is part of the job," said Shaer. "Officers responded with necessary force. We will pursue full criminal prosecution."

Shaer also says that any conviction will result in extra time behind bars for the inmates.



Shaer says the medium security facility is on lock down level 1 at least through Monday due to an investigation.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

