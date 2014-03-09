Paducah man tased twice after fleeing trooper safety checkpoint

Kentucky State Police say a man faces a slew of charges after fleeing a safety checkpoint in Paducah.

Andre P. Cowherd, 31, of Paducah faces the following charges: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), burglary, 2nd degree, 2 counts criminal mischief, 3rd degree trafficking in marijuana < 8 ounces, 2nd or > offense, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment, 1st degree, possession of synthetic cannabis, disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and a number of traffic violations.

Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers were conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY 305 and Coleman Road.

Shortly after, a vehicle driven by Andrew Cowherd approached the checkpoint. When asked to get out of his vehicle troopers say Cowherd became nervous and accelerated away from the scene.

Troopers pursued Cowherd for a short distance before being joined by Paducah police.

Cowherd drove into an apartment complex at Oak Hurst Drive and exited his vehicle while it was still in motion. Troopers say Cowherd ignored officers' commands to stop as he fled on foot toward an apartment at 711 Oak Hurst Drive.

Cowherd then forced the door to this apartment open and ran inside.

Once inside, Cowherd continued to ignore repeated commands by police. Both troopers deployed their tasers. Cowherd became compliant after a second taser deployment. He was taken into custody.

Andre Cowherd was taken to Lourdes Hospital at the request of the Paducah Police Department, where he was treated and released. He was then booked into the McCracken County Detention Center.