Crash outside KFVS studios

The head-on

between a car and truck happened just before 8:30pm on the 300 block of Broadway, just outside the KFVS studios.

Cape Girardeau Police blocked traffic while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Police said the female driver of the car was cited for failure to stay in her lane.

We're told no one was hurt in the crash.









As people headed to and from Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, they had to take a detour after an wreck on Broadway.collision