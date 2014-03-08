4 injured in 3 vehicle crash on Highway 72 near Jackson

Four people were hospitalized after a three vehicle crash two miles west of Jackson, Missouri.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 72.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by Paul D. Slinkard, 35, of Marquand was stopped westbound on Highway 72 when it hit was hit by a westbound car driven by Christina C. Gilliland, 18, of Jackson. The SUV crossed the center line and hit a van driven eastbound by Bruce Loyd, 71, of Doe Run, head-on. The car then overturned.

Four people had reported moderate injuries: Christina C. Gilliland, 18, of Jackson; Caroline Breneiser, 71, of Desloge; Bruce Loyd, 71, of Doe Run and a 6-year-old boy from Desloge. All were taken by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Gilliland was taken to a hospital by vehicle.

Troopers say the boy was not fastened in a seat belt at the time of the crash.



. All rights reserved. Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Troopers were assisted by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department.