'Sign up Saturday' promotes kids health and wellness

The Osage Center in Cape Girardeau held Sign Up Saturday today to promote health and wellness for area kids.

Hundreds came out to sign up for summer leagues, classes, special events, Cape Community Leagues, camps, activities, and more, including the 5KFVS run being held on May 10.

There were children's fitness assessments, free games, free activities, free raffles, and free giveaways for the children.

Organizers said it is a way for children to get active and exercise as well as promote what activities Cape Girardeau has to offer.