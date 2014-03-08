2 hospitalized after crash in McCracken County

Two people were hospitalized after a two vehicle crash in Mccracken County.

It happened Saturday at the intersection of US 60 and Kelley Road.

An investigation showed Linda Lamb, 63, of Kevil began to cross US 60 in her vehicle and failed to see another vehicle driven by Teresa Overby, 44, of Benton, Ky. who southbound on Kelly Road.

Officers say Lamb pulled into the path of Overby, and she was hit on the passenger side of her vehicle.

Both Lamb and Overby were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and the West McCracken Fire Department.