Armed robbery investigation in Kennett

Two people are being sought by police after a reported armed robbery in Kennett, Missouri.

It happened Friday shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Kurt's Grocery Store at 714 Kennett.

Police were told that someone had been robbed by two black males wearing ski masks armed with some type of hand gun.

The males fled on foot with an amount of money.

The incident is still being investigated by the Kennett Police Department.