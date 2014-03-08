UPDATE: Patient escapes hospital, injured after hit by truck in Butler County

A 34-year-old Sikeston man was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on Saturday morning in Butler County.

It happened shortly before 6:50 a.m. on US 60, just west of Butler County Road 567. Troopers say Timothy L. Draper ran into the road and was hit by a Dodge 2500 truck. According to Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Clark Parrott, the pedestrian that was hit by the truck was a patient from a local hospital that escaped.

Draper was taken by EMS to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.