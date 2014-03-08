Heartland Sports scores 3/8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 3/8

(KFVS) - Here are sports scores from Saturday:

High School

Class 3 Quarterfinal girls: Saxony Lutheran is going to State in Class 3 with a 59-52 win over Lutheran St. Charles.

Class 1 Quarterfinal girls: Chadwick beats Naylor 53-41

Class 1 Quarterfinal boys: Scott County Central over Niangua 64-39.

Class 3 Quarterfinal boys: College Prep of Madison over Charleston 66-60.

Class 5 District 1 Championship girls: Fox over Jackson 51-47.

Class 5 District 1 Championship boys: Jackson over Oakville 56-45

Class 2 Quarterfinal boys: Thayer over Advance 46-45

Class 2 Quarterfinal girls: New Haven over Neelyville 42-34

College

OVC: UT Martin women win 4th straight OVC Title beating Belmont 78-66.

OVC: EKU over Murray State 86-83.

MVC Semifinal: (6) SIU loses to (2) Indiana State 62-59.

