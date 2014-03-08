Man suffers smoke inhalation in Sikeston house fire

According to Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillian, around 6 a.m. Saturday, a home at 909 Virginia St. in Sikeston caught fire.

When crews got on scene, the fire was very active and had a lot of heavy smoke.

Crews extinguished the flames and the home had a lot of heavy damage.

One man was found in the basement of the home and may have life threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The origin of the fire started around the closet area in the garage. The cause is unknown at this time but under investigation.

The man was taken to a local hospital.