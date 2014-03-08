Inmate escapes correctional facility in Paducah

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Keeton Correctional Facility in Paducah.

According to Kentucky State Police, Matthew L. Wills, 25, of Newport, Kentucky was reported missing around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Willis is described as a black male, with brown eyes, black hair, is 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds.

Wills was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Friday wearing a black hoodie with the hood cut out, red t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Wills was serving a sentence for burglary 1st degree out of Campbell County in Northern Ky.

The Paducah Police Department and McCracken County Sheriff’s Department are assisting state police in the search.

Anyone with information on Wills’ location is asked to dial 911 or contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.