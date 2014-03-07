Heartland soldier surprises young daughters

It's a story that never gets old. A Heartland soldier returned home Friday to surprise his two little girls.



"Well, it's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid," said Staff Sergeant Dale Oslund.



He's lived that dream on six tours of deployment in the U.S. Army.



"Just feels like that's what I was put here for," Oslund said. "I always wanted to serve and protect."



Oslund said his deployment was especially tough because he didn't get to see his family too much.

He wanted to do something special for them, so with the help of a few members of his church they planned a children's choir performance.



His daughter, J.C., had no idea that her dad, who she hadn't seen in eight months, watched the whole thing.



After the kids were done, they brought her back up on stage and dad walked out



The crowd gave Oslund a well-deserved standing ovation. They were glad to have him back and home safely.

His daughters are still in shock.



Oslund said this is a moment he will never forget.



"Just seeing their faces especially the little one was amazing," Oslund said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.