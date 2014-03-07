Man facing drug charges after traffic stop

Kentucky State Police arrested a man for alleged drug possession after a traffic stop.

Daniel Hoyt was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled substance second degree first offense, possession controlled substance third degree, communication device probation and prescription not in proper container first offense.



KSP reported that while working traffic enforcement in Lyon county, Senior Trooper T. J. Williams saw a driver "in violation of the use of a communication device."

They say the trooper conducted a probable cause search on the vehicle and found: crystal methamphetamine, 5 pounds of powder Ketamine, colipin pills, marijuana, scales, hash and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Hoyt was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

Trooper Williams was assisted on scene by CVE Officer Michael Sandbrink.

