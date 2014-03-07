Woman sues after attack at church, gets one of first IL concealed carry permits

Police arrested a man suspected of beating two women at an Anna church.

She sued the state of Illinois, won and now has one of the first issued concealed carry permits.

Mary Shepard was brutally beaten inside the First Baptist Church of Anna in September 2009.

Since her attack, she has advocated to pass a concealed carry law in the state of Illinois.

On Tuesday, almost four-and-a-half years later, she became one of the first in Illinois to receive their concealed carry permit in the mail.

"They say everything happens for a reason, and I feel now since I have my license in my hand that it was worth all of the pain and suffering," she said.

Shepard said she hasn't won the fight just yet.

She hopes lawmakers will lighten the restriction on where people can carry, including churches.

