National Forest offering internship open to military veterans

USDA Mark Twain National Forest is offering military veterans an internship in Doniphan, Missouri.

The field-going internship is available through VetsWork AmeriCorps beginning April 7.

The selected intern will support Mark Twain National Forest employees in a mixture of different jobs.

Skills needed include use of hand tools and power tools; map reading; public speaking and supervisory experience.

Each selected intern will receive $12,100 living allowance for the 45-week internship. Upon successful completion of the internship, they will receive an additional $5,550 education stipend.

Deadline to apply is Friday, March 28. The internship begins April 7.

For full position postings and application instructions:

Eleven Point Ranger District, Doniphan,

Recreation Intern: