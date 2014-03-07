Funding for domestic violence shelters in question

Funding for domestic violence shelters in Missouri could be in jeopardy after a state commission denied a grant for 15 rural shelters.



Rozz Ridings with House of Refuge in Sikeston said they were counting on that money for operational costs and utility bills.



Allison Leonard, with the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau called the funding crucial.



Both said they would have to get that money from somewhere else, like fundraisers.

"We're disappointed, we're a small shelter, but we're really vital to the area as far as our clients and residents go, so we're just hoping they can find a solution," Ridings said.



Leonard said the lack of funding directly affects the women and children they serve, and they're hopeful the governor will assist the domestic violence shelters who have been affected by the sudden loss of funding.



The commission will meet next week to make a final decision on the grant funding.



