Abducted 3-year-old from Bolivar found in Springfield, MO

The abducted 3-year-old toddler from Bolivar has been found safe in Springfield, according to KOLR-TV.The Amber Alert was issued Friday 3-year-old Jaden Hanson from Bolivar, Missouri. According to KOLR, police say a utility worker saw a car that appeared to match the suspect description and called local authorities.The suspect was 29-year-old Jamil Hanson.Bolivar police say the suspect took the victim by force from the victim's mother and left the scene.