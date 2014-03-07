Abducted 3-year-old from Bolivar found in Springfield, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Abducted 3-year-old from Bolivar found in Springfield, MO

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BOLIVAR, MO (KFVS) - The abducted 3-year-old toddler from Bolivar has been found safe in Springfield, according to KOLR-TV.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday 3-year-old Jaden Hanson from Bolivar, Missouri. According to KOLR, police say a utility worker saw a car that appeared to match the suspect description and called local authorities.

The suspect was 29-year-old Jamil Hanson.

Bolivar police say the suspect took the victim by force from the victim's mother and left the scene.

