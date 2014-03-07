Metal flashing stolen from Calloway Co. construction site

On Thursday, the Calloway County Sheriff's Office received a report of several hundred dollars worth of metal flashing stolen from a construction site on Jones Sparkman Road in west Calloway County.



Business owner Paul Garland told officers that someone had entered his construction site and took several rolls of metal flashing the first part of this week.



A resident of the former Shady Oaks Trailer Park on KY 121 told the landowner Thursday night that he had found several rolls of metal flashing in the north end of the lot.



The flashing was identified as that taken from Garland the first part of the week.



The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who knows anything about the crime to contact the Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers at is 270-753-9500.



Persons reporting information to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous.



