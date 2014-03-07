Healthcare signups available in southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Healthcare signups available in southern Illinois

The March 31 deadline to enroll in health insurance will soon be approaching.

Insurance navigators in Illinois are joining forces to answer your questions and help you enroll.

Navigators will be at the Illinois Star Centre Mall, located at 3000 W. DeYoung Street in Marion, Illinois, on March 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. near Center Court.

If you would like navigators to help you enroll in insurance coverage through Get Covered Illinois, be sure to bring a photo ID, Social Security card and proof of income (if any) for anyone in the household applying. Enrollment assistance is free of charge.

If you cannot make it to our enrollment event on March 8, enrollment assistance is available at many locations throughout Southern Illinois.

 Appointments with a trained enrollment navigators are available at the following locations:

-Jackson County Health Department - 618-684-3143 ext. 110

-Shawnee Health Care – Carbondale 618-519-9900

-Shawnee Health Care – Marion 618-997-5270

-Carterville Family Practice Center - 618-985-4841

-Murphysboro Health Center - 618-687-3418

-Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department - Marion 618-993-8111

-Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department – Benton 618-439-0951

-Christopher Greater Area Rural Health - 618-724-2401 ext. 1675

-Johnston City Community Health Center - 618-983-6911

-Rea Clinic - 618-724-2401

-Sesser Community Health Center - 618-625-6979

More information about Get Covered Illinois can be found at www.getcoveredillinois.gov.

