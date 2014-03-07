Wanted western KY man taken into custody on drug charges

Copyright 2014

A wanted western Kentucky man was taken into custody on Thursday after a traffic stop.The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says Travis Etherton, 34, of New Concord was arrested on the parole violation warrant. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance 1degree methamphetamine, illegal possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Etherton was transported and lodged in the Calloway county detention center.On Thursday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Etherton, who was wanted by law enforcement, would be in the Murray area around 6:30 p.m.A vehicle description was given to officers. Around 7 p.m., the vehicle was seen on US Highway 80 East by a Calloway County sheriff's deputy and a Kentucky State Police trooper.Deputies and a K9 unite initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Stadium View Drive and US 641.Etherton was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The sheriff's office says a glass pipe commonly used for smoking methamphetamines and a bottle of prescription medication was found. A check of the vehicle by the Murray Police K9 indicated that illegal narcotics may have been inside the vehicle.He was booked into the Calloway County Jail.