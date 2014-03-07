Man arrested for alleged heroin possession

The Perry County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday, March 6 for alleged heroin possession.

Joshua G. Brewster, 31, of St. Mary, Mo. was charged with distribution of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Brewster was arrested as a result of a covert operation by the Perry County Sheriff's Office. He is being held at the Perry County Sheriff's Office on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.