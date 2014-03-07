Jury finds Creal Springs man guilty of involuntary manslaughter

A Grand Jury indicted a Creal Springs man months after another man dies after a fist fight.

The Williamson County jury found Danny Dunn guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday, March 7. They deliberated for about three hours. His sentencing is set for April 18 at 9 a.m.

Dunn was charged in the June death of Trevor Martin. The two are alleged to have gotten in a fight and Martin died four days later in a St. Louis hospital. Police have not released details about what led to the fight.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.