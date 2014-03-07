Gunfire enters daycare - MO Amber Alert - 4-year-old killed in c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gunfire enters daycare - MO Amber Alert - 4-year-old killed in crash

Police were alerted to gunshots fired early Friday afternoon (Source: Michale Johnson)
An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 3-year-old from Bolivar, Missouri.
A 4-year-old was killed in a Perry County crash.

Gunshots were fired in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon. One of the shots entered a daycare. Christy Millweard has the details tonight at 5:01.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Bolivar, Missouri.

Sadly, a 4-year-old boy lost his life in a car crash on I-55 early this morning in Perry County, Missouri.

A Dexter woman accused of murdering a St. Louis man has been sentenced for the crime.

Funding for domestic violence shelters in Missouri could be in jeopardy. Learn more tonight at 5:03.

US Job numbers were up despite bad weather in February.

Grant Dade says there will be a mild start to the weekend.

Local veteran Navy SEABEES hope when others see a new monument at the Bloomfield National Cemetery, they will recognize not just their work and sacrifice, but that of so many thousands of men and women in different branches of the military.

The City of Cape Girardeau announced the 2014 Cape Air Festival is back on.

Students living on college campuses could be required to be vaccinated against bacterial meningitis under legislation endorsed by a Missouri Senate committee.

Allison Twaits talked to a woman who sued to allow conceal and carry in Illinois. Hear from her tonight at 6:02.

Todd Richards previews high school hoops and SIU plays against Northern Iowa.

