Abducted 3-year-old from Bolivar found in Springfield, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Abducted 3-year-old from Bolivar found in Springfield, MO

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Amber Alert was issued for Jayden Hanson, 3. (Source: Boliver PD) Amber Alert was issued for Jayden Hanson, 3. (Source: Boliver PD)
Jamil Hanson is suspected of taking Jayden Hanson. (Source: Bolivar PD) Jamil Hanson is suspected of taking Jayden Hanson. (Source: Bolivar PD)
BOLIVAR, MO (KFVS) - The abducted 3-year-old toddler from Bolivar has been found safe in Springfield, according to KOLR-TV.

The Amber Alert was issued Friday 3-year-old Jaden Hanson from Bolivar, Missouri. According to KOLR, police say a utility worker saw a car that appeared to match the suspect description and called local authorities.

The suspect was 29-year-old Jamil Hanson. According to AmberAlert.com, the alert has been canceled and the suspect is in custody.

Bolivar police say the suspect took the victim by force from the victim's mother and left the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly