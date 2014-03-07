2014 Cape Air Festival back on after Snowbirds recommit

The City of Cape Girardeau announced the 2014 Cape Air Festival is back on.

They say the Canadian Forces Snowbirds reversed direction and told Air Festival organizers that the team would be able to perform at several U.S. shows this year, including Cape Girardeau. As a result, Bruce Loy, Cape Girardeau's airport manager, announced Friday that organizers have decided to move forward with the Air Festival on the originally scheduled dates of Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18.

The announcement comes weeks after the Snowbirds canceled all of their U.S. air show appearances due to Canadian budget constraints.

The Snowbirds will be part of a lineup including military and civilian aerobatic performers, jet powered vehicles, ground displays and various other family oriented activities.

You can click here to visit the City of Cape Girardeau's online post about the Air Show.

For more information, you can also contact the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport office at 573-334-6230.

