2 public meetings scheduled to discuss transportation planning

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two public meetings to discuss transportation planning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said transportation stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend these meetings to share their ideas for needed transportation projects. Meeting attendees will have an opportunity to offer ideas to address Missouri's entire transportation system - roads and bridges, transit, aviation, rail, waterways, pedestrian and bicycle needs.

During the meeting, attendees will be provided with information on the planning process and given an opportunity to submit projects for consideration. Between March 10 and March 24, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization website will have a link to an online survey allowing participants to complete a values survey to assist the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization in their evaluation of transportation projects. The website address is www.southeastmpo.org.

Meeting times and locations are as follows:

Friday, March 14, 10 a.m. at the Jackson City Hall Council Chambers located at 101 Court Street, Jackson

Friday, March 14, 1 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau City Hall Council Chambers located at 401 Independence Street, Cape Girardeau

For additional information contact the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization at 573-339-6327.

