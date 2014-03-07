Route NN in Scott Co. to close for pipe replacement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route NN in Scott County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the road.

This section of road is located between Route N and County Road 351.

Crews will be working Tuesday, March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

MoDOT said the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

