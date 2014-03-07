Sikeston man arrested in connection with shots fired near home daycare

A Sikeston man has been arrested in connection with shots fired near a home daycare on Friday, March 7.

Terrance Vance, 27, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to Officer Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers and detectives identified a suspect and Vance was arrested on April 5 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Vance is currently at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.



Cape Girardeau Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired on the 400 block of Benton St. on Friday afternoon, March 7.

According to Officer Darin Hickey, a bullet penetrated a wall of Ms. Cally's Family Home Daycare. There were children in the home at the time, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Police pursued a vehicle seen leaving the area to the 600 block of Jefferson St. There, one person was taken into custody on warrants unrelated to the shooting.

As a precaution, authorities said Franklin and Jefferson schools were placed on a brief lock down after the shooting.

