Candidate to interview for Murray St. presidency

Dr. Robert (Bob) O. Davies will visit the Murray State campus on Monday, March 10 to interview for the university's presidents position.Davies is currently the president of Eastern Oregon University.According to a news release, Davies will interview with university officials and constituency groups on Monday andparticipate in an open forum at 4 p.m. in Wrather Auditorium. The forum is open to the campus and community.The MSU board of regents will make a final decision on the university’s twelfth president.