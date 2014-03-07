Cousin Carl Farm Show in Cape Girardeau

The Cousin Carl Farm Show is in full swing.

The annual event has indoor and outdoor exhibits featuring the latest farming trends, equipment and even toys.

It's all happening in and around the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

The fun runs until 5 p.m. Friday.

The antique tractor parade kicks off Saturday's festivities at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.