Ice causes vehicle to overturn in western Ky.

The Kentucky State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury collision in Christian County on Friday.

The wreck happened on the on-ramp from Fort Campbell Boulevard to the Pennyrile Parkway, on Friday shortly before 7:15 a.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Eric Patterson, 30, of Clarksville, Tennessee was exiting from Fort Campbell Boulevard onto the Pennyrile Parkway northbound. While on the exit ramp, his vehicle struck an icy spot and he lost control of his vehicle. It left the road and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its passenger side.

Patterson was transported via ambulance to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment.

He was wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers involved.

The Hopkinsville Police Department, the Hopkinsville Fire Department, and Hopkinsville/Christian County EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.