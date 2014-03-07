Missing Dudley teen found OK - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Dudley teen found OK

Kaitlynn Rogers (Source: Stoddard County SO) Kaitlynn Rogers (Source: Stoddard County SO)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Stoddard County Sheriff says a missing teen has been found safe.

Kaitlynn Rogers, 14, disappeared Thursday night from Dudley, Mo. She was last seen in Dexter.

