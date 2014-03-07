3 facing drug charges in Perry County, Mo.

The sheriff's office says three women are facing drug charges in Perry County, Missouri.

On Thursday, The Perry County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Rebecca A. Bradley was arrested on an outstanding warrant from an ongoing covert operation. Bradley was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She is accused of distributing Heroin and possessing Adderal and Methylin.

She was being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

And, 33-year-old Kristin Moore, and 27-year-old Amber Dippold, both of Perryville, were charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.



The sheriff's office says the pair were both issued citations and released.

