SE Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss transportation planning

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization is scheduled to have two public meetings to discuss transportation planning.Transportation stakeholders along with the public are invited to attend these meetings to share their ideas for needed transportation projects, including: roads and bridges, transit, aviation, rail, waterways, pedestrian and bicycle needs.Meeting times and locations are as follows:-Friday, March 14, 10:00 a.m. at the Jackson City Hall Council Chambers located at 101 Court Street, Jackson-Friday, March 14, 1:00 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau City Hall Council Chambers located at 401 Independence Street, Cape GirardeauBetween March 10 and March 24, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization website will have a link to an online survey allowing participants to complete a values survey to assist the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization in their evaluation of transportation projects.For additional information contact the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization at (573) 339-6327.