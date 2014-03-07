Heartland Cooks 3/7/14 – Kim’s Turkey Lettuce Wraps

It’s National Salesperson Day, so today’s Heartland Cook comes from within the ranks of KFVS Sales staff. Account Executive Kim Likens is always on the go, traveling throughout the heartland to serve KFVS clients. That’s why she says she loves her quick and easy Turkey Lettuce Wraps. They’re healthy, flavorful and filling and give her the energy to keep on selling!

Ingredients:

4 leaves of Romaine Lettuce

4 Slices Turkey (deli sliced)

4 Tablespoons soft Goat Cheese

4 Tablespoons Walnuts

4 Tablespoons Guacamole

4 Tablespoons Red Bell Pepper (finely diced)

Directions:

Wash Romaine lettuce and lay flat on a plate. Spread 1 Tablespoon of goat cheese on each leaf. Place one or more slices of turkey on goat cheese. Spread 1 Tablespoon of Guacamole on each leaf. Top each leaf with 1 Tablespoon of walnuts and 1 Tablespoon of diced red bell pepper. Roll each leaf up and stick the roll with a toothpick. Or you can enjoy the wraps like Kim does – and leave them unrolled.

Kim’s Tip: if you don’t have Guacamole, you can substitute two slices of avocado per wrap.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.