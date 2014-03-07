City of Wardell without water starting Monday morning - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WARDELL, MO (KFVS) -

The entire city of Wardell will be without water starting 8 a.m. Monday, March 10. 

According to Mayor David Byrd, the water will be shut off while the tanks are checked.

It is unknown how long the water will need to be shut off, but Byrd says it will most likely be several hours. 

