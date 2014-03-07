4-year-old boy killed in Perry County crash

Black ice is believed to be the cause of separate wrecks, one deadly, Friday morning on Interstate 55 in Perry County, Mo.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, the first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 126.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a car driven by an Marion, Arkansas man went off the left side of Interstate 55 southbound.

Troopers say the car hit a cable barrier and returned to the road.

A four-year-old boy from Burlington, Iowa died in the crash. It is unknown if the boy was wearing a safety device.

Three others including a two-year-old had minor injuries and all were taken by EMS to Perry County Hospital.

In a separate crash, a St. Louis man was injured at the 124.4 mile marker when his vehicle went off the left side of the road into the median, hit an embankment and overturned. The man was taken by EMS to Perry County Hospital with minor injuries.

