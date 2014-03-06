Office for Civil Rights finds standard violations against Cape Girardeau School Dist.

The Cape Girardeau School District is on the radar of the Office for Civil Rights.



The reason is many of schools are not up to certain standards when it comes to the disabled.



This started back in 2009 when a local mother filed suit on behalf of her disabled son that lead to a review of Cape Girardeau schools and numerous violations being found.



Some of the things include the need for more accessible parking spaces, not enough wheelchair accessible routes in schools, problems with some bathrooms and some hallways don't have the appropriate railings for students with disabilities.



There were 130 pages of violations in all. The Department of Education said the district signed a resolution to meet those needs in February.



"I wasn't educated then but I am now," said Shannon Nevill, the mother who filed the complaint.



Nevill said it was seven years ago when she started learning about the accessibility standards and the disability act.



"When you have a child that has a disability you find out very quickly that no one else is going to advocate for your child unless it's you," Nevill said.



Her son, Ryan, suffered from a degenerative disease that affected his walking. She noticed him struggling at school with things people take for granted and that's when she filed a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights.



Cape Girardeau School officials confirmed the district was selected to be reviewed back in April 2009.



A school spokeswoman said Cape Girardeau schools are committed to being a model district, and welcomed the review. She said leaders are still working with the Office for Civil Rights on a game plan to address the action requests.



Nevill said she couldn't be happier with the result.



"Really, actually, I kind of felt accomplished like I had done something for the benefit of other children that were following behind my son," Nevill said.



Nevill said she hopes this inspires others not to be scared to let their opinion be heard.



"It may take a long time but eventually you are going to see results and it may help someone else in the long run," Nevill said.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.