Teen suffering from mystery symptoms finally learns diagnosis

Finally, Alexia got in at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. After a battery of tests, she got a diagnosis: postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS.

For years, the family visited doctors who ran Alexia through test after test, but could find nothing. Until a few months ago, when the mystery was solved.

Looking at 17-year-old Alexia New, you wouldn't suspect anything is wrong with her. But about four years ago, everything started to go wrong.

Looking at 17-year-old Alexia New, you wouldn't suspect anything is wrong with her. But about four years ago, everything started to go wrong.

Shortness of breath, migraines, dizziness and the list goes on and on.

For years, the family visited doctors who ran Alexia through test after test, but could find nothing. Until a few months ago, when the mystery was solved.

A senior at Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau, Alexia New is on the "A" Honor Roll. Not an easy task for anyone, but especially tough for her. She's only there mornings, leaving at lunch every day because her body can't handle the stimulation, the walking or even the sitting.

"Conversations fatigue me," she said.

It all started in the eighth grade. Alexia was playing basketball and became short of breath. It was the beginning of a myriad of health problems for her. Over the coming months, Alexia suffered migraines, vertigo, weakness, anxiety, heart palpitations, nausea and more. She even lost her hearing for three months.

All along, her family was taking her to doctors and neurologists who they thought she was a hypochondriac and her mother was hovering.

Finally, Alexia got in at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. After a battery of tests, she got a diagnosis: postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome or POTS.

She fits the perfect POTS patient; girl, double-jointed, highly motivated up until she fell ill. Alexia played every sport going.

Even though she finally has a diagnosis, it doesn't make things any easier.

"I still can't do the things my sister does, or be like my friends," she said.

We wanted to tell their story in case someone else was out there with the same symptoms and no diagnosis.

There is no cure. Every day Alexia drinks lots of water and over-salts her food. The problem is her blood does not circulate well, and tends to pool in her legs. Most patients grow out of POTS by their mid-twenties.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.