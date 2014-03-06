Inmate charged in connection with assault on corrections officer

An inmate in the Mississippi County Detention Center has added to her legal troubles by assaulting a corrections officer, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore.



Sheriff Moore said the incident took place Wednesday afternoon, after Dianna Pummill's arrest on a Sikeston municipal warrant earlier that day.

According to Jail Administrator Cory Hutcheson, corrections staff were mid-way through the booking process when Pummill became defiant and refused to comply with the various intake procedures.

At that time, Corrections Officer Faith Altamirano came to the booking area to assist in gaining the inmate's cooperation.

Officer Altamirano advised Pummill to comply with the booking procedures, but instead, Pummill decided to shove the Corrections Officer and then kick her in the shin.

The corrections officer responded by escorting Pummill from the booking area and into a holding cell.

Pummill offered no motive for the outburst, but did not deny the assault.

"Inmates can say lots of things without ruffling any feathers," said Sheriff Moore, "but once they make physical contact, it becomes a criminal offense."

Sheriff Moore went on to commend the corrections officer for her professional response to the assault.

Dianna Pearl Pummill, 24, of Sikeston, Mo. is charged with one count of third degree assault on a corrections officer, a class A misdemeanor for which the maximum sentence is one year in the county jail.

"It's a crime to cause unwanted contact with a corrections officer," said Deputy Cory Hutcheson, "and nobody wants to be kicked in the shin."

Pummill is currently behind bars with her bond set at $1,500.

