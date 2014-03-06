Bernie boys make national talent show

Twin brothers from Bernie, Missouri are creating quite a stir on a national talent show.



"It wasn't until hours later that we were like that really just happened," said Coty Walker.



Coty and Clinton Walker are brothers from Bernie. They got the chance to be on "The Voice," and made it onto Usher's team.



"It's one of those things where realizing your dreams is something a lot of small town people don't get a chance to do," said Clinton Walker.



That's just the thing these twins want to share, you can be successful, even from a town of just a few thousand people.



"We've never really had that mentality of we can't make it in a small town, or we can't do things in a small town and I hope people can learn that from us," said Coty Walker.



"That's why we set up our studio in Bernie, because we want to make something successful in our home," said Clinton Walker.



This week they're helping an artist from Sikeston, Anna Catherine Dehart. That's what they do at the Walker Bros. Top Shelf Audio.



"I think it's under estimated every day the talent in southeast Missouri," said Coty Walker.



"We do it because everyone had someone who helped them along the way, and if we can be that stepping stone," said Clinton Walker.



Mom Carol Walker said the boys, alumni of Southeast Missouri State and Three Rivers College, started signing at age three in church.



"God has just blessed them with many many gifts, but yet to think we're just normal common folk, working for a living," said Carol Walker.



The Brothers Walker are not to be confused with the Walker brothers. After a competition earlier this year, fans helped the boys pick out a new name for their duo.



No matter how far the twins go, they said they'll always be Bernie boys.



"We love sitting around a campfire with 15 people, not for 15 people," said Coty Walker.



"I'll ways be a Southeast Missouri guy, and getting behind tractors will be something I'll miss if I'm anywhere else," said Clinton Walker.



"You have to take a moment and think is this real, and what's going on here, and what will happen from this point on," said Carol Walker.



Since the first round aired, the family has gotten texts and calls from supporters. Even Carol Walker said people are asking for her autograph, the mother of the Walker brothers.



Keep up with Heartland News to find out how the boys do on the rest of the show.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

