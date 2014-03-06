SAT test to change

Some counselors say the SAT seems more daunting, but these changes could increase the amount of students taking the test.

In recent years, the ACT, which is most often used in this region, has gained popularity.

Big changes are coming to the SAT in the next three years in the hopes that the college admittance exam will better reflect what students are learning.

The SAT is being put to the test.

In an announcement Wednesday, the college board said they are changing things up. They're cutting the long-standing penalty for wrong answers, adjusting vocabulary words to be more representative of what students will use in college and making the essay optional.

Some counselors say the SAT seems more daunting, but these changes could increase the amount of students taking the test. Test creators say these changes will create more opportunities for students rather than constricting them to a complex study guide. They hope it will deviate from the extreme pressure students feel to perform well on the test and instead of using strategy to score well, test their comprehension and problem-solving abilities.

"Everything that students encounter on the exam should be widely applicable in a college and career setting," said David Coleman, college board president.

These exams are costly, especially when you add in test prep courses. For the first time the college board is partnering with Khan Academy to provide free test prep materials in spring 2015, and offering income-eligible students waivers to apply to four colleges for free.

On April 16, the college board will release more details about the test and sample test questions.

