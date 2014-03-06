Cape Girardeau student earns prestigious academic titles

Cape Central High School senior Vikas Rudrappa was selected as a National Merit Finalist, as well as an academic candidate for the United States Presidential Scholars Program.



Rudrappa is the son of Suresh Rudrappa and Dr. Devika Nagaraj.



As a National Merit Finalist, Rudruppa is one of 16,000 student finalists who were the highest-scoring entrants in each state and will now compete to become a National Merit Scholarship Winner.



Over 1.5 million students entered the 2014 National Merit Scholarship Program.



As a U.S. Presidential Scholar, he will compete against 3,000 other candidates chosen by the Commission on Presidential Scholars.



