Ky. registered sex offender charged for allegedly having social media account

The Kentucky State Police has charged a Dawson Springs man with registered sex offender prohibited from social network use accessible by minors.

On Thursday, March 6, at approximately 10:10 a.m., KSP Detective Dan Morck arrested Terry W. Carter, 40, of Dawson Springs, Ky.

Carter was charged with one count of registered sex offender prohibited from social network use accessible by minors which is a class A misdemeanor. He was taken to the Hopkins County Jail.

On Thursday, March 6, at approximately 9:31 a.m., the KSP Post 2 was contacted by Hopkins County Probation and Parole in reference to Carter having an active account with a social media site.

Carter is a registered sex offender and is prohibited from having a social media account that is accessible by minors. He was arrested without incident at the Hopkins County Probation and Parole office in Madisonville, Ky.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.