2 arrested in connection with burglaries, thefts, stolen property

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people Thursday in connection with burglaries, thefts and stolen property.

Sarah J. Mallory, 27, of Paducah, Ky., was charged with burglary third degree, receiving stolen property over $500 and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.

Russell A. Davis, 37, of Mayfield, Ky., was charged with receiving stolen property over $500 and theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.



According to the sheriff's department, over the past week detectives have recovered numerous items of stolen property from multiple locations in McCracken and Livingston Counties. They say the investigation revealed that a trailer was pawned on January 3, by Sarah Mallory. It was determined that the trailer, valued at over $600, was stolen from Graves County on or about Jan. 1. The trailer was then brought to McCracken County by Mallory and her boyfriend, Russell Davis, after Davis allegedly cut the lock that was securing the trailer.

Detectives were also investigating a vehicle that had been stolen from Dixie Avenue on or about Jan. 10. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the area of Tyree Road in the Reidland community of McCracken County.

Deputies say Mallory admitted that Davis, once again, cut a lock on a gate that was securing the vehicle in a fenced area and both took turns driving the vehicle over the next several hours before leaving the vehicle where it had been later recovered.

On Feb. 11, Davis was arrested on DUI and other related charges.

The sheriff's department said on or about Feb. 25, detectives began working on a series of storage unit break-ins on Old Mayfield Road and Mayfield Paducah Road. Based on the investigation and admission obtained from Mallory, deputies say it was determined that she had taken numerous items from both storage unit facilities. They say some of the items had been sold to a local used furniture store, stored at Mallory’s grandparent’s home and stored at a friend’s home in Ledbetter Ky. All the items are believed to have been recovered from all locations and most returned to the rightful owners.

Both Mallory and Davis were charged and are currently lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Davis has a prior conviction for burglary and is believed to be involved in additional thefts, which deputies say are still pending further investigation.

The sheriff's department said additional charges are likely to be brought against both individuals and additional arrests are also possible.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.