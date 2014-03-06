COPY-Pinkel gets raise, contract extension at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri football Coach Gary Pinkel has signed a new contract that boosts his annual salary above $3 million and extends his previous deal by three years.

The new deal increases his guaranteed salary from $2.8 million to $3.1 million and boosts the total salary of his assistant coaches by another $540,000, to $3.2 million. That includes $50,000 raises both offensive coordinator Josh Henson and defensive coordinator Dave Steckel.

The 61-year-old Pinkel has a career record of 102-63 in 13 seasons at Missouri. He surpassed Don Faurot last season as the school's winningest coach. The Tigers finished 12-2 and won the SEC's Eastern Division title in their second year in the league.

