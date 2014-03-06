More than 85 employers attend annual Career, Internship Fair at SE Missouri State

It was a busy day Thursday at the annual Career and Internship Fair at Southeast Missouri State University.

More than 85 employers were there to meet students of all majors. It was a one-stop recruiting event for all job providers recruiting students for career and internship opportunities.

"We're accepting resumes and they are all prepared," said Kara Gendron with Exit Realty. "They all have them, and there are so many students that have backgrounds in marketing and business which would work perfectly with our company."

The event was from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers attending included the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Ameren, US Bank and us here at KFVS.

