Newborn baby shares birthday with sister, father, and doctor

It’s an exciting day for one Heartland family as they welcome another member of their family into the world and the little baby now has a story he will be sharing for the rest of his life. You can call it irony or a coincidence, but his mother calls it a miracle.

When you ask three-year-old Jasmine what she got for her birthday Wednesday, she’ll tell you a new baby brother. Jasmine and baby Colton were both born on March 5. To make things more ironic, their father’s birthday is also March 5.

Parents Ryan and Alicia Charest say they planned for daddy and daughter’s birthday to match, but baby Colton’s was a surprise.

“We tried not to have him on the same day and he ended up coming out at 11 o’clock last night,” Alicia Charest said. “This one just unexpectedly happened.”

However, that’s not the only trick Colton had up his little sleeve.

“I’ve been delivering babies for 23 years and it’s the first time I can remember it happening,” Dr. John Patty said.

Dr. Patty says delivering a healthy baby boy on his own birthday was a great gift.

“I remembered thinking about it was on my birthday but I didn’t really think about that there was another one three years before that until I looked at the chart and realized she had two that were the same birthday,” Dr. Patty said.

Dr. Patty delivered all three Charest children: newborn baby Colton, three-year-old Jasmine, and big brother Christian.

“They’re a great family. I’ve taken care of this young lady for a long time,” Dr. Patty said.

It’s unknown whether or not the kids will like sharing their special days with each other.

“Jasmine’s excited about it,” Alicia Charest said. “She thinks he’s her baby doll. I’m sure he’ll love sharing his birthday with his daddy. It’s going to be a handful; it’s going to be hard to decide what to do.”

However, there’s one proud dad who certainly won’t be complaining.

“[It was the] best birthday present I’ve ever had, now I’ve had him on my 24th birthday. It is the gift that keeps on giving,” Ryan Charest said.

Colton’s family says his original due date was March 18, but ready or not, here he came.

