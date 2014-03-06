KYTC: Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reopen March 7

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to reopen on the normal winter schedule on Friday morning, March 7.

The ferry has been closed since March 2 due to ice on the landings in Kentucky and Missouri.

According to KYTC, it will resume normal operation on Friday.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

In addition to providing a critical transportation link between Kentucky and Missouri for daily commuters and farmers, the ferry serves as a tourist attraction for the region and provides a convenient route between Southeast Missouri and the popular fishing and recreation areas around nearby Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

For more info on the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and a schedule of operating hours, you can click here. Drivers can also check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210.

