Metropolis man accused of selling drugs in store parking lot

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

A Metropolis man faces charges after police say he sold drugs in the parking lot of a Dollar General Store.Cody Reed, 19, of Metropolis is charged with delivery of cannabis.It happened at the store on east 8th Street in Metropolis. Investigators witnesses what they believed to be a drug sale, stopped Reed's vehicle and arrested him. He was taken to the Massac County Jail.Deputies found about 29 grams of cannabis and currency used to make the drug sale.Investigators seized the money and the vehicle belonging to Cody Reed.